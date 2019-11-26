PALM BAY, Fla. — More help is on its way for the Hurricane Dorian -ravaged Bahamas.

Caribbean Fire Rescue Benevolent helps fire group in Bimini, Bahamas

Donated fire tanker, ambulance, fire engine, among others

They're also donating 100 sets of fire gear and 50 air-packs

Palm Bay-based Caribbean Fire Rescue Benevolent is donating a fire tanker, ambulance, and a fire engine to the town of south Bimini.

Additionally, the group is sending a fire engine and brush truck to Freeport.

The nonprofit is also donating 100 sets of fire gear and 50 air-packs.

On Tuesday, they headed to the Miami-area to ship it to the islands.

“We've gotten equipment from New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, South Carolina. Parrish Fire District gave us the fire engine, Duette gave us the tanker and ambulance -- that's on the west coast in Manatee County,” said Tim Neidert with the Caribbean Fire Rescue Benevolent​.

Last year, the group trained 200 people in CPR and donated a fire truck to Bimini.