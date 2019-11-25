DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Some 4.45 million Americans are expected to fly to Thanksgiving destinations this year, according to AAA.

TSA: More than 4,200 firearms in carryon bags last year

Up to $13,000 fine if you bring a gun

Also banned from carryon: Knives, mallets, liquids larger than 3.4 oz.

The Transportation Security Administration asks that those travelers take their guns out of carryon bags before they get to the airport. And leave the full-sized bottle of hand cream at home too.

TSA officials went over what should and should not be in your carryon luggage when you fly this Thanksgiving, during an event at Daytona Beach International Airport Monday.

TSA says firearms in bags continue to be a big problem. Last year, TSA agents found more than 4,200 firearms in carryon bags at 249 airport checkpoints across the country.

“We have stopped five guns right here at Daytona Beach International Airport so far this year and 84 in Orlando," said spokesperson Sari Koshetz. "Those numbers are troubling, disturbing, and dangerous.”

You can be fined up to $13,000 if you bring a gun to a federal checkpoint.

Guns should be in checked luggage in a locked container, and unloaded, according to TSA. Replica firearms, including toys, should also only be in checked luggage.

Other prohibited items are mallets, food items in containers that are shaped like grenades or explosives, knives and other sharp objects, and large containers of liquids.

The location of the event was apropos: last week Daytona Beach International Airport was evacuated for what turned out to be a large bottle of lotion. The bottle was in a bag that was flagged by security because agents scanning the bag thought they saw a detonator to an explosive.

Only liquids that are in 3.4 ounce or smaller containers should be in carryon bags. Anything bigger than that should be in checked luggage.

You can find a searchable list on the TSA website that tells you what you can bring on a plane, and what you can bring in carry on or checked bags.