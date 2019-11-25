BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A case involving a former Brevard County deputy accused of killing a man in a 2016 Palm Bay road rage incident is now in the hands of a judge.

Thirty-four year old Yousef Hafza maintains his innocence under Florida's Stand Your Ground law .

Here are five things you should know about the case:

1. Yousef Hafza is charged with second-degree murder of 25-year-old Clarence Howard on St. John's Heritage Parkway in Palm Bay.

2. Howard's brother-in-law Jose Montanez was driving the car at the time of the shooting, and previously testified Hafza's car nearly collided with them, sparking the confrontation, something Hafza denies.

3. Hafza also says it boiled over when Howard jumped out of the car on the parkway, ran towards his car and reached for his waistband.

4. Hafza testified he was scared and began firing his gun.

5. The judge is expected to make a decision about the case at a later date.