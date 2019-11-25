This holiday season, and all year long, when shoppers support local businesses, they’re also supporting their whole community.

Whether patronizing stores in the city or the suburbs, shoppers will not only find great gifts for everyone on their list, but one-of-a-kind pieces that are often locally made.

In an independently owned boutique like Annarlette on Main Street in Amherst, the store’s employees are glad to help people find gifts for those hard-to-buy-for friends and relatives.

“As soon as you walk through that door, you get a sense of that we're here to help you and that's what we try to convey,” said Patti Lawley, one of the store’s co-owners. “We just want our customers to feel comfortable, to feel happy and walk out with something that you may not have found anywhere in Western New York.”

The best part of supporting local businesses is that all the money stays right in your own community. Annarlette partners with other local businesses and donates profits to schools, hospitals and charities @SPECNewsBuffalo #shoplocal #SmallBusinessSaturday https://t.co/k1dDnuFOxH — Maura Christie (@maurachristieTV) November 25, 2019

Concerned about shopping in Buffalo because of the parking? This weekend, that hesitation can be left at home.

Metered parking will be free on Black Friday and is always free on weekends.

That makes it even easier for customers to connect with business owners like Alyson O'Connor, who owns Rust Belt Love in the Market Arcade.

“We have heard over and over again how parking is a deterrent mostly from people coming from the suburbs, they're concerned about tickets, they're concerned about finding parking and then, once they're here, they're very anxious once they’re in the building that their parking is going to run out, are they parked in the wrong place,” O’Connor said. “Something like this for the holiday season is a huge help to us and we hope that when people are coming down who are normally afraid of it, they'll see it's not as scary as they think it might be.”

Even after this weekend, Buffalo will offer free street parking from December 21 to January 1.

Making purchases at small businesses helps keep money in the community, allowing other local businesses to thrive.

“It definitely goes back, that's why American Express is partnering with all the small businesses, because a big majority of that, of the profits are going back and staying in the community,” Lawley said. “We would not be here if it wasn’t for our customers obviously coming in. We partner with different local businesses as well just to give back to them to keep that money generated here in Western New York.”

To celebrate shopping small, many businesses will have deals going on this weekend, so be sure to support the people that make up the community where people live.