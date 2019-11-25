ORLANDO, Fla. — The Judicial Nominating Commission will meet Monday to set new rules to determine nominees for Florida's highest court.

Selection rules for Florida's justices may soon change

Meeting plays key role in replacing two outgoing justices

African-American leaders calling for more minority choices

This meeting plays a key role in replacing two outgoing justices. And African-American leaders are pushing for the selection of more minority choices this time around.

Last year, African-Americans were angered since not a single one of the six JNC recommended final candidates were black. After Justice Peggy Quince's departure this year, there won't be a single black justice on the state's highest court for the first time since 1983.

There are about 3.5 million black people living in the Sunshine State. That's 17 percent of the state's population not being represented in Florida's high court.

Now, there are two seat openings after President Donald Trump appointed Justices Barbara Lagoa and Robert Luck to the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals. The conservative justices only sat in the state's highest court for less than a year — going beyond Governor DeSantis' tenure.

They helped flip the state's highest court majority from four to three in favor of liberals to a six to one conservative majority.

During Senator Rick Scott's time as governor, he never appointed a single black judge to the appellate court until the final weeks of his second term when he appointed one African-American.