FLORIDA — The human remains found November 12 in Alabama have been identified as 5-year-old Taylor Rose Williams, who was at the center of an Amber Alert issued earlier this month, according the FDLE.

The remains were found in a wooded area in Demopolis, Alabama, in a search for Taylor.

Taylor was reported missing from her Jacksonville home earlier this month. An Amber Alert was issued November 6.

Her mother Briana Williams is being charged with child neglect and making false statements after the disappearance of Taylor.

The Amber Alert for Taylor has been subsequently canceled, says FDLE.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with information on the crime to contact them.