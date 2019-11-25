MELBOURNE, Fla. — Food, fellowship and faith.

That's the driving force behind a Melbourne woman's mission to feed the hungry at Thanksgiving.

Dorothy Linson raised five kids, so she knows how to prepare big meals.

But the retired City of Melbourne recreation supervisor has gone real 'big' since putting on the apron full time in 2010.

"I never had a lot for myself, but whatever I have, I'm willing to share," Linson said.

During Thanksgiving, she takes sharing to a whole new level. Every year she preps for weeks for a feast that usually feeds 600 people.

At the Lipscomb Street Community Center, her country style cuisine adorns plates that are handed out for free.

"That's what I like people to do, just come sit down, and just eat and enjoy," she said. "I know that's one night they are going home full."

Linson remembers one year when a man came in after the meal ended. He asked for anything she had left, then offered to help clean up.

That reminded her of something she tells people all the time.

“Don't just reach out your hand to take something, have something in your hand to give somebody," she said.

It's that giving spirit, during Thanksgiving, that makes Dorothy Linson this week's Everyday Hero.