COCOA BEACH, Fla. — The city of Cocoa Beach is taking new steps to prevent drownings on local beaches, months after the death of a father of six.

Cocoa Beach passes resolution to help prevent drownings

Leaders concerned for visitors who unfamiliar with the coast's waters

The city of Cocoa Beach unanimously passed a resolution to prevent drownings on their beaches . The city passed the resolution because they are concerned about the possibility of death and injury of visitors who are not familiar with the coast’s water.

Even the most experienced swimmers and beachgoers like Lauren Diane Barley are no match for the ocean.

“I'm a native Floridian and a month ago, a wave threw me over and dragged me in,” Barley said.

She got out and is okay, because she knew what to do if caught in a rip current, but some tourists don't know the risks. That’s why the city passed a resolution requesting all hotels, motels, and vacation rentals to provide warnings and educational material about ocean safety.

Barley is on board because she manages quite a few Airbnbs.

“Most of my guests come from all over the world — Italy, Spain, France, etc. — a lot of people, they don't understand the tides here,” she said.

Also the city is requesting for rentals to provide the meaning of warning flags at the beach. Barley says after the drowning death of a tourist earlier this year, she's hoping the resolution will prevent that.

“It’s super important because if it’s a red flag, I don't even go out,” Barley said.

While heading to the beach, you see signs warning and informing guests about rip currents and flag colors, but as Diane says, they're often overlooked.

“They do have warnings on the beach, but no one pays attention,” she explained.