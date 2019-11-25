POINCIANA, Fla. — An Orlando man on an ATV was struck by two vehicles and killed Friday night on a two-lane, dark road in Poinciana, deputies say.

The fatal crash happened at about 9:30 p.m. on Lake Marion Creek Drive, north of Pacific Road.

Polk County Sheriff's deputies say 29-year-old Carlos Santiago was driving a 2019 red Yamaha Raptor ATV southbound on the grassy shoulder when for an unknown reason, he turned left into the path of a southbound Honda Accord.

Santiago was ejected into the roadway, where he was struck by a Hyundai Elantra.

He was airlifted to Osceola Regional Medical Center, where he died.

Neither the 21-year-old driver of the Honda nor the 36-year-old driver of the Hyundai, both of Kissimmee, were hurt, and both stopped to render aid, deputies said. There were no signs of impairment from any of the drivers, they said.

Santiago was wearing dark clothing and was not wearing a helmet, traffic investigators said.