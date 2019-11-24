WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Winter Haven is set for a run-off election for seat 1 on the commission.

The two candidates who made it to the run-off election are incumbent William Twyford and former Winter Haven Utility Director L. Tracy Mercer.

William Twyford is the incumbent, is seeking second term

L. Tracy Mercer has decades of city, county government experience

CAMPAIGN WEBSITES: Twyford | Mercer

Mercer has 40 years of experience working for city and county government, but it may be tough for her to beat the incumbent Twyford, an attorney who received 38 percent of the vote in the general election and is seeking a second term.

Mercer believes her experience as a utility director for Clearwater, Haines City and Winter Haven is vital. She said she has worked in just about every department except for Parks and Rec, and even worked as a police dispatcher early on in her career.

"I feel that that gives me some inside perspective on things. I also have my leadership ability going through all of those departments," said Mercer.

Twyford wasn't available for an interview but his campaign website said he believes fiscal responsibility is key to quality of life in Winter Haven. He also values supporting first responders, efficient government and integrating technology into the city's infrastructure.

Mercer said her priority is issues pertaining to water.

"With the sustainable growth that we have, it puts a lot of demands on our aquifer. Currently we can't reach it as fast as we’re using it," Mercer said.

Mercer serves as the Executive Director at Keep Winter Haven Clean & Beautiful.

When it comes to campaign fundraising, Mercer has received nearly $8,390 in monetary contributions. Twyford has received $11,273.31, according to records provided by the Winter Haven City Clerk's Office.

The runoff election is December 3. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Early walking in voting is from November 25-27 and December 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bartow Election Headquarters, located at 250 S. Broadway Ave, and the Winter Haven Election Operations Center, located at 70 Florida Citrus Blvd.