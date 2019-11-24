ORLANDO, Fla. — A security guard hired by SunRail punched a man in the face after he believed the man was drinking alcohol at the downtown Orlando station, police say.

Security guard works for private contractor, FDOT says

Police: Guard punched man at downtown Orlando station

Affidavit says security guard, man argued over man's drink

In an arrest affidavit, police say Steven Paul Spaugh, who turns 43 this week, was working security along Livingston Street on Thursday night when he saw the man with a clear cup in his hand.

Drinking alcohol is not allowed on the SunRail platform.

Spaugh, of Kissimmee, told police the man refused to get rid of his drink after being ordered to do so, and then the man made a threat and chest-bumped him.

That's when authorities say Spaugh punched the man in the face with handcuffs and advised him he was under arrest.

The man told police he had sweet tea from a fast-food restaurant in his cup, and when confronted by Spaugh, he told the security officer to leave him alone.

The man was not taken to a hospital, but police say he incurred multiple bruises to his face.

The Florida Department of Transportation, which runs SunRail, said in a statement that Spaugh worked for a contracted private security company.

"FDOT expects all SunRail contractors to conduct themselves professionally and in a manner that is in the best interest of the public and SunRail customers. Upon learning of the incident, FDOT immediately began reviewing the incident and will hold the firm and its employees accountable following the review," FDOT spokesman Steve Olson said.

Spaugh is charged with aggravated battery with a weapon and remains behind bars at the Orange County Jail.