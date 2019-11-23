ORLANDO, Fla. — It is an O-Town Showdown for the Florida Blue Florida Classic.

Thousands of tailgaters surrounded Camping World Stadium all day Saturday. The name of the game outside the gridiron is who you're rooting for and what's cooking!

Walking by the countless tents, there is the smell of grilled meats in the air. Each food spread is more intricate than the last.

Team pride is everything at the Florida Blue Florida Classic.

Cousins Marion Rayam and Eric Dixon are tailgating separately. She is a Bethune Cookman University Wildcat and he is a Florida A&M University Rattler.

"We like rattlesnakes, take 'em and put 'em on shish kabobs and put 'em on the open fire," Rayam joked.

"I'll go over and taste-test the food when they lose and tell them I love them," Dixon countered.