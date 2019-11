LONGWOOD, Fla. — Longwood Police are investigating what appears to be a fatal accident involving a pedestrian and an Amtrak train Friday evening.

The incident occurred near North Longwood Street and Church Avenue, just south of the SunRail station.

The pedestrian, a man, died at the scene, according to a police spokesperson.

Investigators said it does not appear to be a suicide at this time.

No further information has been released.