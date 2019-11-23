WASHINGTON — While Congress is sharply divided on impeachment, Democrats and Republicans agreed on a key issue this week, overwhelmingly voting for a bill in both the House and the Senate that strongly supports freedom and democracy in Hong Kong. However, the President has not committed to signing the bill.

So what happens now? Here's six things to know:

The bill passed in both chambers and now is awaiting the President’s signature. The House on Wednesday evening passed the measure, which already received unanimous Senate approval, by a 471-1 margin. Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., was the lone dissenter.

The President suggested he may veto it in an interview with Fox and Friends on Friday. He suggested the bill could complicate his administration’s trade talks with Beijing.

China is threatening to retaliate against the U.S. if the bill becomes law as trade negotiations continue.

If the legislation is signed into law, Government officials responsible for violating human rights in Hong Kong could be hit with tough sanctions. It would also require an annual review of the favorable trade status that Washington grants Hong Kong.

“It’s our policy that gives Hong Kong preferential treatment compared to mainland China. It is built on the notion if Hong Kong has autonomy and if that autonomy is gone there’s no rationale for that special treatment,” said Sen. Marco Rubio (R) Florida in an interview with Spectrum News.