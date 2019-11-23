ORLANDO, Fla. — A baby boy was found Saturday afternoon on the doorstep of an Orange County apartment.

Orange County Fire Rescue responded at about 1 p.m. to Bella Vista Place Apartments on Silkwood Circle in Orlando after a neighbor heard the baby crying.

The baby appeared to be about 24 hours old and was in good condition, authorities said.

The baby was taken to AdventHealth Orlando.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating. No one has been charged.

Under Florida's Safe Haven Law, anyone can bring an unwanted newborn to any hospital or fire station with no questions asked and without facing criminal charges.