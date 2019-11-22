Queensbridge is the largest public housing development in the country. It’s also less than half a mile away from the Anable Basin, the area Amazon selected to build its headquarters last year. When that deal fell through in February many residents like tenant association President April Simpson were disappointed.

“The negotiations we were doing with Amazon were not just jobs, but job skill training,” said Queensbridge Houses Tenant Association President April Simpson.

Simpson was part of a community advisory board in talks with Amazon about how the headquarters could benefit Queensbridge residents.

But Simpson and her neighbors have a seat at the table once again. A group called Your LIC has formed to connect residents with three development companies, who have a stake in the waterfront area.

The group is launching a listening tour, visiting public housing complexes in the area to see what the community envisions for the space.

“Right now, there’s nothing populated in the public spaces that are on that old Amazon site and these listening tours are designed to hear what the people would like to see in that envelope,” said Bishop Mitchell Taylor, CEO of Urban Upbound.

Bishop Mitchell Taylor, who runs Urban Upbound, a group providing employment and financial education services is helping to organize the listening tour with Gail Mellow, the former president of LaGuardia Community College.

“Workforce development, economic empowerment has to be center, has to be front and center,” said Gail Mellow, Community Engagement Consultant, YourLIC.

For many long time Queensbridge residents who have lived in the shadow of Long Island City’s development for decades, it’s the first time they feel as if their voices are being heard.

“I totally understand the feeling of being left out of the conversation when it comes to having large corporations just wanting to come in. So I think this is one of the greatest things the community can engage in,” said Derrick Lawson, a Queensbridge Resident.

YourLIC is holding more listening tours, and you can also engage online at YourLIC.NYC.