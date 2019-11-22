KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Osceola County teachers took to the streets, literally to call for more money from the state legislature for public education, and teacher raises.

The governor recently laid out his plan for raising the starting teacher salary to $47,500 and bonuses for all teachers.

And to have a new bonus program for teachers and principals that handsomely awards teachers in Title I schools.

But teachers in Osceola County and representatives of the Florida Education Association say the governor's plan falls short.

The FEA brought their "Fund Our Future" bus to Kissimmee to join Osceola County teachers and Union members along the road to wave signs and raise awareness of their fight for better pay.

St. Cloud High School English teacher April Isaacs was one of those teachers demonstrating at the intersection of US 192 and Bill Beck Boulevard Thursday.

“Salaries of teachers in Florida is just atrocious, even with the governor saying he wants to raise new teacher salaries, what about all the other teachers that are here, that have been working for 26 to 36 years in this county, what kind of raises are they going to see?” Isaacs said.

She and many other teachers say Governor Ron DeSantis’s proposal to raise the starting teacher salary to one of the highest in the nation, leaves out experienced teachers like herself.

“I care and that’s why I’m standing on this corner, and that’s why everybody here is standing on this corner, and we’re going to keep standing on corners until Tallahassee listens,” she said.

And don't think she’s not willing to take her talents to lawmakers directly.

“We’ll take this to Tallahassee, just point me int he right way and get me a peanut butter and jelly sandwich,” Isaacs said.

In fact the FEA will hold a rally on January 13 in Tallahassee, calling for billions of dollars in investment in the state's public education.

"We have come out with a bold plan," said FEA Vice President Andrew Spar. "let's invest $22 billion over the next 10 years into our public schools... For this year we're asking for $2.4 billion, $2.4 billion would ensure a 10% across the board increase for all the people who work in our public schools."

But Lawmakers have already shown hesitation with the governor's $900 million plan, much less a $2.4 billion one.

Spar also pointed out the governor’s plan doesn’t call for any pay increases for other education staff like cafeteria workers and bus drivers.