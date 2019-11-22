ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando man accused in a $9 million scam is offering luxury vehicles, bank accounts, real estate — and his anticipated refund for a canceled Ozzy Osbourne concert — to help resolve a federal charge of health-care fraud.

William K. Kovack charged with federal crime

Proposal calls for guilty plea, $9 million payback

Dates not set for plea approval, sentencing

William K. Kovack’s scheme billed the government for devices called orthotic braces for Medicare beneficiaries, sending them to those people even if they didn’t want them, according to federal prosecutors.

Kovack, 41, was charged with one count of health-care fraud in a criminal complaint filed Monday in the Orlando division of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida.

A plea agreement between Kovack and prosecutors was filed the same day, outlining a proposal for him to plead guilty and repay $9,098,863 to the federal government.

In addition, the proposal said Kovack would forfeit an anticipated $9,000 refund for a canceled concert by 70-year-old Ozzy Osbourne, the former frontman for the heavy metal band Black Sabbath.

The document doesn’t say how many tickets Kovack bought to see the self-proclaimed Prince of Darkness, identify the venue or say whether any meet-and-greet upgrades were purchased.

The English rocker, who bit off a bat’s head during a 1982 Black Sabbath concert, is also known for "The Osbournes," the MTV reality show about his family that ran from 2002 to 2005.

Kovack is also offering his 2019 Lexus RX350 and revenue from the sales of three other luxury vehicles:

Nearly $13,000 from the sale of a 2015 Bentley Continental GT3-R

Nearly $12,000 from the sale of a 2014 Rolls Royce Wraith

About $47,000 from the sale of 2010 Aston Martin Vantage

He would turn over nearly $3 million from three bank accounts under the proposal. It also calls for the forfeiture of his 7-bedroom, 5-bathroom house on Chilton Drive in the Dr. Phillips area.

The two-story home built in 2016 has more than 5,000 square feet of living space and is valued at $687,683 for tax purposes.

Other assets and anticipated income are also being offered to the government. Dates have not been set for a federal judge to approve the agreement and sentence Kovack.

Health-care fraud carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison. He launched the scam in July 2017, a criminal complaint alleges.

'Sham prescriptions'

Prosecutors say Kovack set up four businesses — all based in Orlando — got them designed as a provider of medical equipment under Medicare, the taxpayer-funded federal insurance program for those 65 and older.

Kovack then enlisted telemarketing companies to provide “sham prescriptions” for orthotic braces, the complaint says.

Such devices are used to support patients’ backs, knees, shoulders, and wrists. A doctor has to say the equipment is “medically necessary” for Medicare payments.

The telemarketers cold-called Medicare beneficiaries and told them they were eligible for “free orthotic braces” and falsely claimed they were Medicare representatives, federal prosecutors said.

Even if the Medicare beneficiaries said they didn’t want the devices, telemarketers fabricated a prescription and added the name of a doctor who never examined the individual, prosecutors said.

Then Kovack billed Medicare for the devices, knowing they were fraudulent, and the equipment was shipped to Medicare beneficiaries, sometimes prompting complaints.

False medical approvals

A Delaware woman said telemarketers harassed her during multiple calls, and she ended up with a shoulder brace, which she called a “large awkward thing” that didn’t fit and wasn’t used.

A Kovack company, National Orthotics, submitted six claims totaling $3,166, with Medicare paying $2,370. Paperwork showed the brace was authorized by a nurse practitioner from Pennsylvania, which was a lie.

A woman in Jacksonville, Florida said she told telemarketers for another Kovack company, Epic Orthotics, in multiple calls that she didn’t want or need any devices.

“Despite this, she received two knee braces and a back brace in the mail,” a federal complaint says. Epic Orthotics submitted five claims totaling $3,491.

Medicare paid $2,581. Paperwork falsely stated a doctor in Port Charlotte prescribed the braces. The woman only sees doctors in Jacksonville.