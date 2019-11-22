ORLANDO, Fla. — Another pleasant day is ahead with plenty of sunshine and near-average temperatures in the mid- to upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Some clouds will be mixed in at times, but otherwise with high pressure still in control, rain is not expected. Winds will be light, generally shifting south by tomorrow, promoting a warming trend.

Tonight won’t be as chilly as recent nights with lows by Saturday morning in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

Decent boating conditions will be on hand for those heading out on the water. Expect seas of 3 to 4 feet paired with light winds around 5 knots.

The rip current risk is still moderate, so swimmers and surfers are encouraged to stay near a lifeguard tower.

Warm, dry weather will stick around throughout tomorrow, but increasing clouds will lead to overnight showers as the next cold front moves in. This will sweep south of the area on Sunday, leading to a few morning showers before clearing.

Overall coverage of rain should be low with this system, and sunny, dry weather will resume to begin the new work week.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Sebastien is located over open water northeast of the Leeward Islands. It will stay out to sea and pose no threats to land, and will stay far from the United States.

The latest forecast track does not show any significant strengthening as it moves into the Central Atlantic.

November 30 marks the end of Atlantic hurricane season.

