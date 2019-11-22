The public Impeachment Hearings have ended for now. While Republicans maintain the evidence presented clears President Donald Trump of any wrongdoing as it pertains to requesting an investigation into the Bidens. Democrats say the evidence speaks for itself and implicates the President in pressuirng the Ukranian President for his own political purposes.

On Thursday two state department officials Dr. Fiona Hill and David Holmes provided corroborating information as well as new details. Dr. Hill says Russia meddled in the 2016 Presidential election, not Ukraine, even though that narrative has started becoming a talking point of the Republicans. David Holmes provided details on his interactions with the U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, who also testified earlier this week.

Dr. Jeremy Levitt, professor of law with FAMU, weighs in on what's next for impeachment after public hearings.