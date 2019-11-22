ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County Sheriff’s Office Sex Crimes detectives are searching for a man accused of exposing himself to children, which comes as an Orlando lawmaker Thursday announced her push to increase the penalty flashers face.

The Sheriff’s Office released a sketch Thursday night of the man they want to question about an incident around 3 p.m. Wednesday. Investigators say someone exposed themselves to children on Haverstraw Avenue between Conway Road and Rogan Road.

Investigators say the suspect opened the driver-side door of a green Kia Soul and started touching himself. He drove away after one of the children shouted they were going to call 911.​

In a press release, Florida State Sen. Linda Stewart said she is introducing SB 1018. Stewart’s bill would make flashing a third-degree felony and easier for law enforcement to investigate.

"As soon as the sheriff’s office came and told me about it, I said, ‘I think we need to get a bill going, and we need to try to pass something so you have those tools available to you,’ and not just our sheriff, everybody — it’s a state wide statute,” she said.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said, “This bill will give law enforcement additional tools to act swiftly against those who victimize our residents and visitors with these disturbing lewd acts.”