ORLANDO, Fla. — The 13-year-old girl whose hair was pulled by a former school resource deputy, who was fired for using an “inappropriate amount of force,” is set to speak at a press conference Friday morning.

The Westridge Middle School eighth grader and her mother are joining attorneys at the 10 a.m. press conference to “shed light on the situation,” according to Ryan Julison with Osborne & Francis Law Firm.

Former Orange County deputy Harry Reid was fired November 8, one day after the incident.

A cell phone video posted to social media shows two deputies taking a screaming girl into custody as a frenzied crowd of students watch. Reid is seen in the video grabbing her hair and yanking her head back.

Cell phone video also shows Reid threatening students with his baton, calling them “stupid little children.”

The girl’s attorneys are questioning the criteria used by the Orange County Sheriff’s office to select school resource deputies.

The sheriff has said that type of behavior, isn’t tolerated.