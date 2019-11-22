DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — For the first time ever, an Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University student had to be brought home this week from his study abroad program in Hong Kong due to safety concerns from the ongoing protests.

Embry-Riddle will stop sending students to Hong Kong to study abroad

Hong Kong protests going on 6 months so far

Student began studying in August, was brought home this week

Pro-democracy protests, which have at times turned violent as police clash with activists, have been going on for six months.

“My expectations going into the study abroad at the University of Hong Kong was that I would be in a place really kind of far out of my comfort zone,” said Arthur Brock, who began studying at the University of Hong Kong in August.

Once Brock was there, he realized the situation was different from what he expected. Within days of being in the city, he found himself near an attack on a metro station.

“I was on the MTR station at that time, that was kind of a wake-up call to me, like 'whoa this is actually serious',” said Brock.

Sue Macchiarella, the director of the Office of Global Engagement at Embry-Riddle, oversees the university’s study abroad program and was keeping a close eye on the situation.

“Usually everything goes without incident, and so really this was the first time that we’ve ever had to deal with something like this,” said Macchiarella.

Last week, Brock says the protests moved onto the university campus where he was studying.

“By afternoon, all classes had been cancelled because of this, because with shutting down the MTR, blockading the roads, barricading all across campus, it started to create a not-safe environment for literally thousands of students to come to and from campus everyday,” said Brock.

That’s when Embry-Riddle decided that Brock needed to fly home.

“By Thursday afternoon of last week, classes were cancelled for the semester, and by 1 a.m. I got a call from Embry-Riddle saying you're coming home,” said Brock, who is now finishing his classes online from Daytona Beach.

Now, the school is pressing pause on sending any more students to Hong Kong.

”We are just going to take it one step at a time and watch the situation carefully, and at the right time we are going to know and, you know, hopefully open up the ability for students to exchange again over there,” said Macchiarella.

However, they hope to change that decision eventually once the area settles down.

“I do hope at some point we are able to reopen the ability for our students to exchange in Hong Kong, because it is such an amazing location and destination for students,” said Macchiarella.