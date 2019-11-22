KISSIMMEE, Fla. — On November 18, Disney commemorated Mickey Mouse’s Birthday . But one woman in Kissimmee is always celebrating America’s favorite mouse.​

1. Mary Sanderson went to Walt Disney World for the first time at age 44 when she moved to Kissimmee.

2. Mary moved to Kissimmee in 1993 just to be close to Mickey Mouse.

3. Mary was born and raised in Massachusetts and came from a poor family that couldn’t really afford Disney toys or trips to Disney.

4. Mary said watching the Wonderful World of Disney on Sunday nights is what started her love for Mickey.

5. Mary has been collecting for 26 years and plans to continue doing so. Her collection is never complete, she said.