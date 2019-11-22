NATIONWIDE — Bumble Bee Foods , one of America's largest tuna brands, filed for bankruptcy Thursday.

120-year-old Bumble Bee Foods files for bankruptcy

It pleaded guilty in 2017 in tuna price-fixing scheme

Taiwan-based company plans to bid almost $1 billion

The company says it's selling its assets to Taiwan-based FCF Co. for $925 million.

The sale could be finalized within 60 to 90 days.

Bumble Bee CEO Jan Tharp said in a statement that "it's been a challenging time for our company," but the move should allow the brand to continue business as usual, CNN reported . The brand also sells sardines, clam juice, and other fish products.

This announcement comes more than two years after the brand, owned by London-based Lion Capital, pleaded guilty in a tuna price-fixing scheme. Major grocery chains including Albertsons, Kroger, and Walmart had sued Bumble Bee, StarKist and the maker of Chicken-of-the-Sea.

Bumble Bee Foods has been around for 120 years.