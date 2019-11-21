NATIONWIDE — Tens of thousands of pounds of salad products sold under major grocery brands are being recalled because the lettuce might be contaminated with E. coli, food safety officials say.

Feds: Lettuce in salad products may be contaminated with E. coli

E. coli detected amid investigation into foodborne illness outbreak

READ IT: Full list of products under recall

Food packing company Missa Bay, LLC of Swedesboro, N.J. is recalling the more than 75,000 pounds of prepackaged salad bowls sold at places such as Safeway, Walmart, Target, Sam's, and Aldi. For a full list of products under recall, click here .

The products contain meat or poultry, but the lettuce portion could be contaminated with E. coli, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service says .

The recalled products have the establishment number "EST. 18502B" and were sold from October 14-16 in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

Anyone who has any of the products under recall is urged to throw them out or return them to the place of purchase.

The FSIS says the Maryland Department of Health was conducting an investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak when officials found a sample that tested positive for a strain of E. coli. The Maryland Health Department said seven people had been infected.

The bacteria can cause diarrhea and vomiting. Most people recover in about a week, but on rare instances, people can develop an infection.