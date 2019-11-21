DANIA BEACH, Fla. — It's not often you can still find a mom-and-pop diner that's remained a landmark for over 60 years.

But thanks to some very loyal customers, Jaxson’s Ice Cream Parlor in Dania Beach still stands the test of time. Here’s what you need to know:

1. Family-owned: Jaxson’s Ice Cream Parlor is a staple in the community of Dania Beach. The long-running parlor has been owned and run by the same family since the 1950s.

2. Signature dishes: Jaxson’s still makes all of their ice cream in-house, and they offer dozens of flavors and different signature dishes.

What to try when you’re there? The Kitchen Sink, a massive ice cream dish that can serve an army!

3. Other offerings: They also have a full candy shop, and lunch and dinner menu. Inside the store you can also check out their huge array of memorabilia throughout the decades it’s been open.

4. Hours of Operation: Jaxson’s is open seven days a week starting at 11:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Sundays.

5. For more information, check out their website .