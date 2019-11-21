ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Explosions rattled the Maitland area on Thursday night as a private company was testing munitions, authorities say.

Explosions shook doors, windows

Testing could continue on Thursday, police say

Spectrum News 13 got several calls about the explosions Thursday night.

They came from the area of Lake Gem, which is near Lake Avenue and Orlando Avenue.

A few people said the explosions rattled doors and windows on their homes and businesses.

One man who says he heard a blast miles away in College Park.

"Sounded like a sonic boom. I was at a kid's flag football game in College Park. It was loud and unusual, but not alarming," said Joseph Lamel.

The Maitland Police Department stated a private company had a permit to do some testing with munitions over Lake Gem.

The testing could continue Thursday, stated police.