COCOA, Fla. — A Brevard County man says a neighbor threatened to shoot his dog after it reportedly bit the neighbor's son. Investigators say the man then shot and killed the neighbor.

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office arrested Kalab Bradford on Tuesday evening at a home on MacArthur Circle in Cocoa, according to a Sheriff's affidavit.

It says a witness said they saw Bradford argue with Mark Hurst in front of the home and heard Bradford tell Hurst, "You're not going to shoot my dog; if you shoot my dog, I'm going to shoot you."

The witness said Bradford walked away and came back with a gun, and they saw Bradford shoot Hurst in the back as he was running away.

Investigators say Bradford told them he was arguing in his yard with an unknown male when Bradford's dog bit Hurst's juvenile son. In the affidavit, Bradford said the son went and got his father, and Hurst and Bradford began arguing.

The affidavit said Hurst threatened to shoot the dog. Bradford said he became physical with Hurst, then got his gun and shot him.

According to the affidavit, Bradford says he never saw a gun in Hurst's possession.