Catholic Health confirms it is cutting about 200 positions, with at least half coming from voluntary staff buyouts.

“We are taking a methodical and measured approach to deal with the constant state of change health providers across the country are experiencing while ensuring we continue to develop and deliver the type of care our patients have come to expect,” said Mark Sullivan, president and CEO of Catholic Health in a statement released Thursday morning. “This means reinventing how we deliver the highest quality care to our community now and in the future.”

The remainder of the position cuts will come from management and non-management positions across the company.

The cuts will be phased-in over the next two months and all affected employees will receive a severance package, Catholic Health says.

“Decisions like this are never easy and we will support our associates affected by these changes,” Sullivan said. “While difficult, however, the proactive steps we are taking today, along with ongoing efforts to transform care, expand needed services and address inadequate reimbursement with area payers that has not kept pace with the changes in health care delivery, will make us stronger long-term.”