AUSTIN, Texas -- More women are setting up shop nationwide. According to the Women's Business Enterprise National Council, women own four out of 10 businesses in the U.S. and that number is expected to rise.

The council reported that in 2018, 12.3 million businesses nationwide are owned by women compared to 402,000 in 1972. They also bring in $1.8 trillion in revenue.

Despite the trends, women entrepreneurs still have to deal with many setbacks to make it and one Austin-based group wants to help change that. That group is called BossBabes ATX, and it wants to empower women and non-binary entrepreneurs and artists by keeping them connected.

One of those artists is Mercedez Rex, who was set up at BBATX’s headquarters to show off her art.

“I feel fortunate that the consciousness has risen so much as of late, to be supporting women in business,” she said. “And, I think for me, the timing has been incredible, right? To kind of just show up on the scene and have so much support for a woman in business.”

But, like any working artists, things didn’t go smoothly at first.

“It’s critical to have the support system in place,” said Rex.

BossBabes ATX Deeksha Srinath agreed. She said the playing field is not level in art and in business.

“I work in tech as my day job, which is historically a place where it’s hard to find a community,” she explained. “BossBabes has been pretty integral for me finding my place in Austin, finding my place in a women-centric community that centers in accessibility and affordability and it’s inclusive.”

BossBabes ATX is a nonprofit that focuses on empowering women and non-binary artists, creatives and business owners by hosting networking events and workshops, which both women agreed makes a difference.

“It helps to have more representation of people looking like you, talking like you, people that you feel like you can walk up to and have a conversation with,” Srinath said.

Among the events BossBabes hosts are several panels and discussions, the CraftHer Market--which gives artists the chance to showcase their work and sell them, plus pop-up conferences.