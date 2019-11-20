SAN ANTONIO - Starting a new business can be really hard, and sometimes what's even more difficult is keeping it going depending on what side of town you're on.

There are more than 7,000 local businesses on San Antonio's South Side, but they don't always have the easiest time growing. However, it's hoped a new grant can help change all that.

We met up with Krystal Nerio, owner of Prosperitus Solutions, to learn more. The past two years haven't always been easy and her building has the scars to prove it.

"This entire glass had been shattered. That was actually a bullet that came through on a weekend. I'm sure it was just a random person up to no good. So the bullet ricocheted and hit the corner door to our office," Nerio said.

Most business owners would leave immediately, but she's not going anywhere.

"We have to be the change and in order for us to do that, we have to stay where we are," she said.

Prosperitus Solutions is a government contracting firm serving all over the world.

"We do a lot of hiring veterans first and their dependents here in San Antonio--we've had a pretty good foothold at Fort Sam," she said.

Progress has been steady, but she could use some help. Over the past year, the organization Southside First went door to door and sent surveys, asking owners what they needed.

Nerio even answered one of those surveys. Most said they needed workshops helping them to start, and down the road the right people listened.

Jefferson Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas pitched in $22,000 in grant money.

"Our work is to utilize these funds to be able to provide that training locally in the South Side," said Judith Canales the executive director of Southside First Economic Development Council.

Hazel Davis is the vice president of Compliance and Community Development. She believes South Side businesses deserve a change. She of all people wants to see them get it.

"The South Side is a good investment for anybody. It's been a good investment for us," Davis said.

To check up on that investment, she paid Nerio a visit.

"We've talked about the decade of downtown, all that kind of stuff moving south, and the residents of the South Side saying, 'Hey what about us?'" Davis said.

That's why a meet-up like this one is so special--face to face, people to people.

It's an example of a new partnership set to grow for years to come.

"We are something completely different that the South Side doesn't have so we are eager to attract more like businesses to come down our way and work with us as well," Nerio said.

Business owners are hoping to see the impact of this grant come to life by the beginning of the new year.