GAINESVILLE, Fla. — If you live in Florida you've probably seen an alligator or two, but how much do you really know about these prehistoric and mysterious reptiles?

Dive into the history of crocodiles and gators at the Florida Museum of Natural History :

1. The Florida Museum of Natural History in Gainesville unveiled a new temporary exhibit in May. The new exhibit features the history of crocodiles and alligators.

2. The exhibit provides guests a chance to walk through the display that has fossils as well as live alligators and crocs from different regions.

3. They also have a number of hands on activities that can be enjoyed by young and old alike. This exhibit and their butterfly garden does cost a fee to explore, but the rest of museum is free of charge.

4. This exhibit runs through January 5, 2020.

5. For more information, check out their website .