GOLDSBORO, Fla. — The only homeless shelter in Seminole County is getting help right now from the county on an interim basis.

Rosalyn Thomas, who was Executive Director at the Rescue Outreach Mission in the Goldsboro community, has resigned. Her last day working at the mission was November 8.

In her resignation letter she expressed some major concerns, and now the county has to step in and put someone in the vacant position on a part-time basis.

“Another woman junk is another woman’s treasure,” Brenda Brown says while looking through cloth donations at the Rescue Mission.

Brown, who lives in the Goldsboro community, relies quite a bit on Seminole County’s only homeless shelter for more than a shopping spree. She says many in her community depend on the Rescue Outreach Mission.

In her resignation letter to the Rescue Outreach Mission’s Chair, Thomas wrote of funding challenges and repeated issues making payroll.

“Within the first 90 days of my employment, we were unable to make payroll… “ she wrote, saying it happened again in May, July, and September.

“I had to remove myself and one other staff person’s salary to make payroll,” Thomas added.

Spectrum News 13 reported the issue in May when about a dozen employees weren’t paid on time.

The resignation letter also voiced concern with the Rescue Outreach Mission’s Board of Directors, citing a lack of trust and communication.

Board Chair Julia Howard declined our offers to discuss Thomas’s letter on camera but replied in email saying, in part. “… whatever concerns Rosalyn had were addressed, and she resigned on amicable terms and is a good friend to the mission.”

Meantime, Seminole County confirms it’s providing support while the Rescue Outreach Mission board looks to hire a new fulltime director.

Spectrum News 13 also reached out to the board asking for copies of their budgets to take a closer look at some of the financial concerns Thomas voiced in her resignation letter. So far they’ve not shared that information with us.