AUSTIN, Texas — President Donald Trump’s trade policy took center stage during his visit to an Apple factory in Austin Wednesday.

Apple received tariff exemptions

Most local tech businesses did not receive exemptions

Cost of computer parts is rising due to tariffs

The company was granted tariff exemptions on computer parts from overseas earlier this year. Soon after the company announced they’d keep production of their new Mac Pro computer in Austin as unease over the tariffs made them consider moving production overseas.

President Trump highlighted these results for Apple, a 1 trillion-dollar national company. The results are different for local Austin businesses involved in tech that didn’t receive the same exemptions.

Photo of computers at Austin tech shop Vicom PC (Jordan Hicks / Spectrum News)

Vicom PC out of South Austin has been serving the community’s tech needs for 20 years, offering on-site repairs on anything from gaming computers to speakers. Owner Duncan Curtis said competing with big corporations is always a struggle, but he’s carved out his own lane.

“They don’t build gaming systems, they don’t do repairs on site anymore,” Curtis said. “They all used to, but for whatever economic reason for their company, they don’t. They sell components.”

Now thanks to the President’s trade policy, the price for those components he uses to make repairs are going up. He says he’d buy foreign products as they were less expensive, but new tariffs have made them just as expensive as material he could get at home. For him, it’s not about the politics, just what’s best for the customer.

Photo of Duncan Curtis working at his Austin business Vicom PC (Jordan Hicks / Spectrum News)

“There’s so many things you can do nowadays that help people out,” Curtis said. “The reason I’ve been here for so long is because I help people out.”

He helps out his customers during this trade war buy absorbing the costs of the tariffs. He says he hopes it’s only temporary, but saving the customer a few extra bucks is the least he could do.

“When I do see a bigger impact, I might adjust it,” Curtis said about store prices. “For now I don’t see a reason it should be passed on. It’s just the way I do business.”