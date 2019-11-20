AUBURNDALE, Fla. — Amazon plans to build a 1 million-square-foot fulfillment center in Auburndale that will create more than 500 full-time packing and shipping jobs, the company said Wednesday.

Employees at the facility will pick, pack, and ship larger items such as sports equipment, patio furniture, fishing rods, pet food, kayaks, bicycles, and household goods.

The jobs will start at $15 an hour and offer benefits and a 401(k) plan.

"Amazon’s new distribution center in Auburndale is a big win for Polk County and our entire state," Gov. Ron DeSantis said in an Amazon news release. "We are grateful that Amazon recognizes Florida’s investment value and look forward to the economic benefits and job opportunities this new center will provide for our residents."

The fulfillment center will be on Fred Jones Boulevard between Old Berkley Road and State Road 559, Auburndale Community Development Director Amy Palmer says.

Amazon didn't say when it expects the facility to be open.

Earlier this year, Amazon announced it was building a $100 million cargo sorting facility at Lakeland Linder International Airport. It's expected to be running by June 2020.

Amazon currently employs more than 13,500 full-time workers across the state.