EDGEWOOD, Fla. — Dozens of homeowners in Edgewood are learning they owe hundreds of dollars in unpaid fees to the Orange County Tax Collector's office.

Homeowners being informed of unpaid waste collections fees

The clerical/accounting issue is affecting about 40 homeowners

PREVIOUS: Edgewood to Settle Over 3 Years of Unpaid Garbage Bills

This is the latest development in a Spectrum News 13 Watchdog report from Friday, where we uncovered some 40 homeowners in Edgewood who owe years of unpaid waste collection fees .

The Orange County Property Appraisers office told Spectrum News 13 on Friday that this oversight is because of a clerical and accounting issue by the city of Edgewood.

Edgewood says this mistake is on the Orange County Property Appraisers office for not updating their records with homes that had a non-ad valorem assessment.

"Any property that is on here before 2006 would have been done by the city," said Edgewood City Clerk Bea Meeks. "Any property after that, the Orange County Building Department should have been sending the property appraiser the certificate of occupancy. It is that certificate of occupancy that notifies them to add the non-ad valorem assessment."

In a statement made by Rick Singh’s office tonight they say: "OCPA does not have the authority to place a Non-Ad Valorem assessment on a property without a request from the entity that will receive the funds – either a municipality or other taxing authority."

Residents of Edgewood impacted will be receiving a letter in the mail shortly with an assessment for what they owe. The most the city can re-coup is a three years arrearage from a current homeowner. The waste bill for a year in Edgewood is just under $300.