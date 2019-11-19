ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The parents of a 28-year-old man who are convinced that vaping killed their son want to warn others about the dangers of using the drug.

Kyle Boyd died Friday, several days after being found in his room

His father, Donald, says Boyd vaped heavily after recent divorce

Family is convinced vaping diminished lung capacity, killed him

Kyle Boyd of Orange County was found in his room last Tuesday morning, a vape pen next to him. He died several days later at an east Orange County hospital.

Hospital staff who treated Boyd said vaping "likely contributed to the passing," a Medical Examiner 's report says.

Boyd's father, Donald, said his son was an active, loving man who helped others recover from drug addiction.

Boyd's lung X-rays showed severe lung damage, he said, and Boyd vaped heavily after a recent divorce.

Donald Boyd is convinced that vaping is what killed his son.

"He didn’t die from just normal cause. He died because he thought vaping was safe. He did it to a point where it diminished his lung capacity," Donald Boy said. "He went to bed and he struggled to breathe, and it forced him into a cardiac situation with aspiration and eventually led to a situation of him being declared brain-dead."

The District Nine Medical Examiner's report does not list vaping as being related to Kyle Boyd's cause of death. But there were no other chemicals found in his body from the toxicology report.