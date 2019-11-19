CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — The Citrus County Commissioners voted against adding a digital subscription to the New York Times.

This issue made national headlines after comments from commissioners when it was addressed during their October 24 meeting, one calling the publication "Fake News."

The issue was never voted on during that meeting.

Physical copies of the New York Times are available at the county libraries for people to read, along with other news publications, but this is the first time the county had looked into adding a digital subscription, as well.

By a 3-2 vote Tuesday, commissioners voted against adding a digital subscription to replace the print edition.

Tuesday's meeting drew comment from many residents on both sides of the issue. One resident said he had no feelings for or against the newspaper, but didn't want his tax dollars spent on a digital subscription.

Commissioners had said it all comes down to cost.