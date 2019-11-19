NEW YORK - Two guards who were working during the time of Jeffrey Epstein's death have been charged with falsifying records, federal prosecutors announced Tuesday.

According to the indictment, correctional officers Tova Noel, 31, and Michael Thomas, 41, were responsible for guarding the billionaire at the time he took his own life.

The charges were filed by federal prosecutors in Manhattan, who have been investigating Epstein’s death.

The financier died at the Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC) back in August while awaiting trial on charges of sexually abusing numerous young girls and women.

The officers are suspected of failing to check on him every half-hour, as required, and of fabricating log entries saying they had checked on him.

"As alleged, the defendants had a duty to ensure the safety and security of federal inmates in their care at the Metropolitan Correctional Center. Instead, they repeatedly failed to conduct mandated checks on inmates, and lied on official forms to hide their dereliction," said U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman.

Both guards have been on administrative leave since Epstein's death.

Federal prosecutors offered them a plea bargain which they declined, according to the Associated Press.

According to the indictment, Noel and Thomas are each charged with one count of conspiring to defraud the United States by impairing, obstructing, and defeating the lawful functions of the MCC, and to make false records, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

Noel is also charged with five counts of making false records, and Thomas is also charged with three counts of making false records, each of which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.