ORLANDO, Fla. — It appears that President Donald Trump won't be returning to Central Florida next month after all.

Statesman's Dinner is Florida GOP's largest annual fundraiser

President Donald Trump is scheduled to deliver keynote address

RELATED: DeSantis: President Trump to Return to Orlando for a GOP Fundraiser

The Republican Party of Florida 's biggest annual fundraiser — for which Trump is scheduled to provide the keynote address — is moving from Disney's Grand Floridian Resort to Miami, according to an invitation and email sent to party supporters Tuesday.

The date of the 2019 Statesman's Dinner — Saturday, December 7 — has not changed.

In late October, the Florida GOP abruptly postponed the event. The following day, Gov. Ron DeSantis surprised party leaders when he told reporters that Trump agreed to headline the event — and the fundraiser was back on. Spectrum News confirmed at the time it was to be held at Disney World.

The exact location of the new venue has not been announced.

The Statesman's Dinner in 2018 raised more than $500,000 for the party, and it's looking to surpass that this year.

The December 7 event will be the second South Florida appearance for the president in less than two weeks. He's scheduled to speak at a rally at 7 p.m. November 26 at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, according to his campaign.