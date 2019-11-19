VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Daytona Beach International Airport is back open after a bottle of lotion shut down the airport for an hour and a half on Tuesday morning, authorities say.

The airport has since reopened

At around 6:15 a.m., the package was reported to officials, stated the Volusia County Sheriff's Office in a tweet.

Daytona Beach International Airport @FlyDAB is being evacuated due to a suspicious package reported around 6:15 a.m. Please check back here for updates - we'll post more info as it becomes available. — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) November 19, 2019

In another tweet, the airport confirmed that a suspicious bag was flagged and that a terminal was evacuated.

Attention: due to a suspicious bag that was flagged while going through security, the DAB terminal was evacuated this morning. The bag has since been cleared and normal operations will resume soon. More updates to follow. ￼￼￼ — DaytonaBeach Airport (@FlyDAB) November 19, 2019

However, the Sheriff's Office tweeted out at 7:50 a.m. that the suspicious object that caused the shutdown was a bottle of lotion and that employees are heading back into the airport and travelers will soon follow.

Update at @FlyDAB: Final sweep completed, all clear! Employees are going back in now and customers will follow soon. The object of concern turned out to be a bottle of lotion. Safe travels everyone! — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) November 19, 2019

In a news conference, Sheriff Michael Chitwood said that Transportation Security Administration agents were scanning a bag when they saw what they thought was a detonator to an explosive.

As a precautionary measure, TSA evacuated about 200 people from the airport and half an hour later, the Sheriff's Office's bomb squad arrived, he commented.

It was quickly determined that it was a bottle of lotion, said Chitwood.

"The old adage, it is better to be safe than sorry. TSA was on the ball, doing their job," he said.

He added that travelers are delayed, but overall, everyone is safe.

Joanne Magley, the public information officer for the airport, said during the news conference that Delta flight 1146 and American Airlines flight 5175 were supposed to take off at 7:05 a.m. and 7 a.m., respectively, and will be delayed.

Chitwood said that no one was onboard during the evocation, however, everyone has since returned to the airport.