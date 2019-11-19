ORLANDO, Fla. — College Park homeowners will meet with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Tuesday night to express their concerns about coyotes.

Several residents blame coyotes for killings pets in the area over the last several weeks.

The Overtons say their daughters loved Ollie Cat, or “OC.”

“The girls wouldn’t want to go to sleep at night, and we would just plunk OC on with them on the bed, and he would purr them to sleep,” said Melanie Overton.

So it was not easy when Overton had to tell her girls a coyote attacked and killed OC.

“We found him, and it hits home,” Overton said. “It’s their pet. It’s like their first brush with death.”

One of the Overton’s College Park neighbors captured a video Sunday of a coyote sniffing around his backyard. The post is part of dozens of messages posted online, as well as signs in front yards, as neighbors warn neighbors about the dangers.

FWC says it’s received 19 coyote calls from the neighborhood in the past year. All but one of those calls happened in the last six months.

The Overtons are now trying to fight back and protect their family.

“So if it’s my husband getting up at four in the morning and sitting outside with his 22 and seeing them cross the sidewalk or come into our property, it needs to happen,” said Overton.

They believe local government and wildlife officials should do something about the problem.

An Orange County spokesperson says it’s FWC’s jurisdiction. FWC says taking coyotes doesn’t do anything because more coyotes just move back into areas where they’re removed.

“If I only knew what I know now, I would’ve grabbed both cats and just kept them in,” said Overton. “You just don’t think it’s going to happen to you, and it does, and it can.”

FWC will be holding a meeting Tuesday night, November 19, with College Park residents to address issues with coyotes. The meeting is at the College Park Community Center beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday night.​