Your next bone or joint condition could be treated at Marketplace Mall.

The University of Rochester Medical Center announced plans to build an Orthopaedics & Physical Performance Center in the former Sears building. Officials said it would be 330,000 square feet—marking the largest offsite building in the university’s history.

The state-of-the-art facility would offer surgery, exams, imaging, and rehabilitation services under one roof.

We will work with @TownofHenrietta to secure approval for a 330,000sf Orthopaedic center w outpatient surgery, sports medicine, #PT & #OT care. “We’ve seen a 25% increase in surgery cases & 60% inc in outpatient visits over the last 7 years.” https://t.co/BIDR2EqwCt #ROC @UofR pic.twitter.com/usbT8ZIjIg — UR Medicine (@UR_Med) November 18, 2019

“We’ve seen a 25 percent increase in orthopaedic surgery cases over the past seven years, and a 60 percent increase in ambulatory visits in the same period of time,” said URMC CEO Mark Taubman. “We expanded our team of providers and opened additional clinics around Rochester as volumes increased, but our surgical and outpatient spaces are now at capacity."

URMC currently has an orthopaedic outpatient facility at Clinton Crossings that serves 17,000 patients a month. Many of those services would move to the new facility. The university said its suburban locations will remain in operation.

The $11 million project is expected to be completed by 2023.