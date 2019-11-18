Finding something handcrafted around the holidays gets easier when you head to a place like One World Goods. The fair trade boutique in Pittsford Plaza helps artisans around the world.

The non-profit is celebrating 32 years of selling handcrafted goods from 40 countries. Nothing in the store is mass-produced. It's a fair trade store that ensures artisans and their families are supported through fair wages, training and safe working environments.

The craftspeople find a way to turn every day materials like a soda can...into a beautiful ornament. @OneWorldGoods is celebrating 32 years in fair trade. #shoplocal and support people internationally. It’s a win-win. #YourMorningRochester pic.twitter.com/gjiQtsW4Oa — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) November 18, 2019

"Everything is a labor of love,” said store volunteer Diana Halbstein. “Every dollar you spend here at One World Goods makes an enormous impact for somebody in a different country. For example, I worked in West Africa for a couple of years. It takes $8 to send a student to middle school for the entire year. The money that you are spending is going right back into the pockets of people who are trying to send their children to school and give them an education and a better life."

Sixty volunteers make @OneWorldGoods possible. This group of men and women sure have fun! Check out the fun handmade hats they’re wearing from Peru and Bolivia. #Fairtrade at Pittsford Plaza. #YourMorningRochester pic.twitter.com/L4y6ZvoRqw — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) November 18, 2019

Anne Quivey said it’s also a fun place to volunteer.

“Every time I walk in here, there are new things to look at from different countries,” Quivey added. “There's clothing, ornaments, food and jewelry. I mean, I am totally decked out in One World Goods right now!"

One World Goods is open seven days a week in Pittsford Plaza on Monroe Avenue.