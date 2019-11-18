This holiday season, one person's old furniture or housewares might make the perfect gift for someone else.

At Hertel Home Consignment, the consigned pieces are the furthest thing from a garbage pick.

"The people that shop here don't believe it's consignment, everybody says from the smell to the look, how clean it is, they just can't believe it's consignment," said owner Michael Chamberlain.

He hand picks each item that goes into the store.

The showroom is filled with gently used items ranging from couches, to dining sets, lighting and more that look good as new.

By working with other local business owners, Chamberlain does offer some retail goods.

"Unique gifts that you can't find everywhere, you might find them in other shops around Buffalo but I really try to make a relationship with these people," he said.

Debbie Sullivan, the owner of Kae and Cami, said by collaborating with Jen Stockman Designs their products make the perfect pair.

"We've been lucky enough to collaborate with the Napkin Project which is again another reuse, renewal type of project where people are not going to use as much paper napkins so we're moving toward having all these beautiful napkins at your home where you would reuse them and then have them as part of your table-scape,” she said. “Kae and Cami accents that with napkin designs that are pulled through to make fun napkin creations and then you can add jewelry to them, a little bling for your house.”

This holiday season there’s plenty of places to #shoplocal in Buffalo. Here at Hertel Home Consignment you’re not only supporting one local business owner, but also consigners from around the area, while getting a one of a kind product! @SPECNewsBuffalo pic.twitter.com/ngpduFSKSL — Maura Christie (@maurachristieTV) November 18, 2019

Purchasing recycled, stylish goods is shopping any gift-giver can feel good about.

"We are going to leave this planet to our children and we want to not have everything go to the landfill, so if we can take beautiful items and put them into somebody else's home rather than them go to a landfill, I mean why not," Chamberlain said.

Hertel Home Consignment is open Tuesday through Saturday at 1390 Hertel Avenue.