ORLANDO, Fla. — Dogs on duty at Orlando International Airport now have a place to do their doody past security.

The airport recently opened two pet relief stations for working dogs who have to go beyond the security checkpoint.

Both are at Terminal A : One is at airside 1 (gates 1-29) and one is at airside 2 (gates 100-129).

Signs for companion facilities will point to the stations, which are labeled "Service Animal Relief Area."