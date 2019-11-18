LAKELAND, Fla. — A 22-year-old Lakeland man is facing a felony battery charge after punching a youth baseball umpire in the face.

The incident occurred at Alberto Ramos's nephews' game at Highland City Ballpark on Friday night.

According to the arrest report, Ramos disagreed with one of the calls the umpire made and approached him after the game.

Ramos began to scream at the umpire and said he would "kick his ass," the report stated. Ramos then punched the umpire in the face, cutting the ump's lip and breaking one of his teeth.

"This is completely inexcusable - assaulting a little league official while he's officiating at a game where children are supposed to be having fun, and learning sportsmanlike behavior," Sheriff Grady Judd said. "Not only was he arrested, he's also been trespassed from the ballpark."

(Alberto Ramos has been charged for punching an umpire in the face over a call during his nephew's game/Polk County Sheriff's Office)

The umpire was treated at the scene by Polk County Fire Rescue.

Ramos was arrested and has since bonded out of jail after posting $1,000 bond.