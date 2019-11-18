ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office deputy arrested for allegedly pointing his gun at a lyft driver while off duty made his first appearance in front of a judge at the Orange County Jail Sunday.

Deputy Troy Heyer faces aggravated assault with a firearm charge

Deputy Troy Heyer walked out of jail around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, referring questions from assembled media to his attorney.

A few hours earlier, he was standing before a judge, charged with aggravated assault with a firearm.

Heyer was arrested Saturday morning. According to the arrest report, Heyer called for a Lyft and a driver responded around 3:55 a.m. The driver then drove him to Heyer's home in the Nonacrest area.

After dropping him off, the Lyft driver reportedly stayed outside to type a complaint to Lyft for sending him to a far location.

At that time, the driver said he realized Heyer had come outside and was pointing a pistol at him through the driver's side window of his car.

Heyer then asked the driver what he was doing there while pacing back and forth. The driver told investigators he thought Heyer was going to shoot him.

In front of the judge Sunday the state asked for $2,500 bond for Heyer. Heyer's attorney, Richard Hornsby, argued that Heyer engaged in "justifiable self-defense" since the Lyft driver had over-stayed the need to be at Heyer's home.

Heyer ended up receiving a $1,500 bond. The judge also ordered him to surrender all firearms in his possession to law enforcement within 24 hours of his release.