SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County Fire Department firefighters battled a fire that severely damaged a Chuluota home and killed a family cat early Monday morning.

Family of 4 living in Big Oak Bend home OK

Roof may be partially collapsed

The fire broke out at a house on Big Oak Bend, off State Road 419 before 1 a.m.

The family of four living in the house made it out OK, along with their dog, however, their cat died in the fire.

Here's a look at the damage, courtesy the @scfdpio. pic.twitter.com/F7VyX7LztJ — Jerry Hume (@JerryHume) November 18, 2019

The Seminole County Fire Department sent the media photographs of the home and it appears that the roof partially collapsed.

Investigators believe the fire started in the garage since that is where most of the damage was done.

Even a vehicle inside the garage was damaged.

Firefighters got the call about flames and smoke coming from this house.

A water tanker was brought in to help because the house is pretty far back from the road.

Orange County Fire Rescue also assisted to douse the flames.

The damage is so bad that the roof may even collapse and the fire inspector cannot access the garage to look for a cause.

Sharon Gregory, Seminole County Fire Dept.

“There is heavy, heavy damage, fire damage to the garage area of the home. Smoke and water damage throughout. Also right now our investigators are on scene. He's not going to do any thorough investigation due to the vulnerability of the roof right now at this time, it could possibly collapse," said Sharon Gregory, the public safety specialist at the Seminole County Fire Department

The Red Cross showed up to offer financial assistance so the family can get a place to stay... they also provided them with toiletries that may have been lost in the fire.

The American Red Cross states the cold weather makes this one of the busiest times of the year for for the group, with people incorrectly using space heaters.

But to be clear, investigators do not know what caused the fire.

Seminole County Fire Dept. Responds to a fire in Chuluota. Four people are without a home. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/aSIvMBrmbY — Jerry Hume (@JerryHume) November 18, 2019